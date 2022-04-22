Udo Dirkschneider Shares Scorpions Cover "He's A Woman, She's A Man"
German heavy metal icon Udo Dirkschneider has shared his rendition of the Scorpions' classic, "He's A Woman, She's A Man." You can check it out below. The song appears on the singer's debut solo album, "My Way," which is out today through Atomic Fire Records and features seventeen cover songs, ranging from Led Zeppelin to Frank Sinatra to Ike & Tina Turner.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
