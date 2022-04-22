Kassogtha Debuts New Single "Before I Vanish"

Swiss progressive death metallers Kassogtha have revealed their stunning new single "Before I Vanish." "Before I Vanish" is the second glimpse of new material from the quintet's forthcoming album "rEvolve," released Autumn 2022.

Kassogtha are led by vocalist-lyricist Stephany, whose incredible command of growled and clean vocals help mark the band as future Swiss heavy music stars. A concept album, "rEolve" tells the story of an endless self-destructive cycle of fear, anxiety, and jealousy. In a world that normalises negativity, we have forgotten how to be happy — and following a pandemic-enforced long, hard look at humanity and society, this is Stephany’s journey of dealing with these emotions. This album is a perfectly timed release valve for two years of isolation, anxiety and grief — a furious expression of frustration at missing the things we love that help us get through difficult times.

Of "Before I Vanish," Stephany comments: "Have you ever wished that you could go back in the past and tell your “old-self” not to worry, that everything is going to be fine?

"This is the story of 'Before I Vanish': a deaf dialogue between two characters representing the same person in two different timelines. One is suffering and begging for help, the other desperately tries to reach her to show her how it will all end.

"In the end, 'Before I Vanish' tells us that we can never know exactly where we will end up, but we always know where we came from."