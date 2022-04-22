Mastodon Unveils New Lyric Video "Peace And Tranquility"
Coinciding with the opening date of their current tour with Opeth, Georgia's Mastodon has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Peace And Tranquility." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Hushed And Grim," a double album which was released in October of last year through Reprise Records.
