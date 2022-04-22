Heart Attack Covers Genesis Classic "Jesus He Knows Me"

French riffing powerhouse Heart Attack are excited to present their version of Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me”. This song is available as bonus track on the CD version of their new album “Negative Sun”, which will be released on June 10th, 2022, via Atomic Fire Records!

Heart Attack about the cover version: "’Jesus He Knows Me’ is a special song for Heart Attack. We listen to a lot of different kinds of music, and we are all fans of Genesis and Phil Collins. We recorded during the pandemic, a dark time for everyone, and we wanted to record a fun cover that would contrast with the rest of the album. This track was a huge hit in the early 90's and it was a nice challenge to make it a metal song that everyone can headbang to."