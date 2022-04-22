Scitalis Premiere New Song "Slithering In Sins" From Upcoming New Album "Doomed Before Time"
Swedish black metal band Scitalis premiere a new song entitled “Slithering In Sins”, taken from their upcoming new album "Doomed Before Time". The record will be released on May 13th, on vinyl, CD, and cassette tape formats via Vendetta.
The album was recorded at Malmerproductions Umeå in 2021 with mixing and mastering done by Max Malmer. The cover artwork and album layout were created by Coen A. (iH8Art) and Cathal Hughes.
