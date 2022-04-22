Voraath (Nile, Xael, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For "The Barrens"
Experimental death metal band Voraath (Nile, Xael etc.) premiere a new music video for “The Barrens”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band:
"Picture a dystopian Earth around the year 2136 and more than 80 percent of the world’s population disappeared after the arrival of an alien species. The music follows a group of mercenaries employed by The Eos Corporation to locate and retrieve something referred to as “the nexus key” in which they run into some complicated and dangerous resistance. Since the arrival of the “Cosmic Architects” strange creatures now roam the dystopian planet. The music is meant to portray the dire and odd environment in which the story unfolds."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Norma Jean Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Scitalis Premiere New Song "Slithering In Sins"
0 Comments on "Voraath (Nile, Xael, Etc.) Premiere Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.