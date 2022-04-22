"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Voraath (Nile, Xael, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video For "The Barrens"

posted Apr 22, 2022 at 3:26 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Experimental death metal band Voraath (Nile, Xael etc.) premiere a new music video for “The Barrens”, streaming via YouTube for you below.


"Picture a dystopian Earth around the year 2136 and more than 80 percent of the world’s population disappeared after the arrival of an alien species. The music follows a group of mercenaries employed by The Eos Corporation to locate and retrieve something referred to as “the nexus key” in which they run into some complicated and dangerous resistance. Since the arrival of the “Cosmic Architects” strange creatures now roam the dystopian planet. The music is meant to portray the dire and odd environment in which the story unfolds."

