Norma Jean Premiere New Music Video “Landslide Defeater”

An new official music video for the single “Landslide Defeater” from Norma Jean has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. That track was originally released on the band’s 2019 outing “All Hail“.

Tell the band:

“2019 ?2?0?2?0? ?2?0?2?1?? 2022. Kicking everything off where we left off.”