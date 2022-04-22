Korn Premiere New Music Video For “Worst Is On Its Way”

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Korn premiere a new official music video for “Worst Is On Its Way“ off their latest album “Requiem”. The accompanying music video was co-directed by Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker.





Korn will be going on a summer tour with Evanescence. The dates for that trek are as follows:

08/16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/18 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp

08/20 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amp

08/21 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/23 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

08/24 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

08/26 Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center

08/27 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/28 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

08/31 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

09/01 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amp

09/04 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/06 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

09/09 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amp

09/10 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

09/13 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

09/15 Auburn, WA – White River Amp

09/16 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp