Cage Fight Debut New Single “Killer”

posted Apr 22, 2022 at 2:39 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Hardcore-thrash/crossover band Cage Fight (TesseracT, ex-Eths) premiere a new track and visualizer named “Killer”. The clip showcases frontwoman Rachel Aspe tattooing the Cage Fight logo on a client’s palm.

Comments Aspe:

“I wanted to create artwork that represents pain, anger, resilience, and power – themes of our music. The palm is extremely painful to tattoo, so the palm-tattooed hand clawing the air in a red mist does this very aggressively. I tattooed a very brave model at Evil From The Needle in Camden; the hand had to be strapped down, and it took two tortuous hours.”

Tells bassist Jon Reid:

“‘Killer‘ is a release of anger and fury directed at anyone that has caused wrong and is a rallying cry to those that feel pure visceral rage and need a soundtrack to that pure emotion. The song’s intensity is based in a simple remit, if you have wronged… you better start running…”

