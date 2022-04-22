Cage Fight Debut New Single “Killer”
Hardcore-thrash/crossover band Cage Fight (TesseracT, ex-Eths) premiere a new track and visualizer named “Killer”. The clip showcases frontwoman Rachel Aspe tattooing the Cage Fight logo on a client’s palm.
Comments Aspe:
“I wanted to create artwork that represents pain, anger, resilience, and power – themes of our music. The palm is extremely painful to tattoo, so the palm-tattooed hand clawing the air in a red mist does this very aggressively. I tattooed a very brave model at Evil From The Needle in Camden; the hand had to be strapped down, and it took two tortuous hours.”
Tells bassist Jon Reid:
“‘Killer‘ is a release of anger and fury directed at anyone that has caused wrong and is a rallying cry to those that feel pure visceral rage and need a soundtrack to that pure emotion. The song’s intensity is based in a simple remit, if you have wronged… you better start running…”
