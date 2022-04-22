Tribulation Premiere 18-Minute B-Side Track “The Dhampir”
Sweden’s black metal outfit Tribulation premiere a b-side track called “The Dhampir” streaming via YouTube for you below.. The 18-minute single is divided into three chapters and represents the final sequel to the group’s latest studio album “Where The Gloom Becomes The Sound“.
Tell Tribulation:
“Until now we’ve kept our longest song safely tucked away on a picture disc, for only the most interested pairs of ears, but the time has now come for it to be heard by anyone who wishes to partake on the journey. We hope you enjoy ‘The Dhampir‘!”
Tribulation‘s has the below live dates booked for 2022:
05/28 Hollandscheveld, NET – Graveland Festival
06/03 Gdansk, POL – Mystic Festival
06/17 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller (‘Drowned In Gloom‘)
06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/23 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/24 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock
07/15 Gavle, SWE – Gefle Metal Festival
08/04-06 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air
08/06 Bergen, NOR – Beyond The Gates Festival
08/19-21 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas
08/24 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One
08/25 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/02 Leon City, MEX – Candelabrum Festival
09/04 Sao Paulo, BRA – Setembro Negro Festival
w/ Watain, Abbath and Bölzer:
09/15 Paris, FRA – Elysee Montmartre
09/16 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
09/17 Munich, GER – Backstage
09/18 Milan, ITA – Live Club
09/20 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini
09/22 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa Ao Vivo
09/23 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera
09/24 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo
09/25 Lyon, FRA – Transbordeur
09/27 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457
09/28 Filderstadt, GER – Filharmonie
09/29 Tilburg, NET – O13
09/30 London, UK – Earth
10/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
10/04 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle
10/05 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
10/06 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller
10/07 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan
10/09 Helsinki, FIN – Vanha
