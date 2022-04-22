Tribulation Premiere 18-Minute B-Side Track “The Dhampir”

Sweden’s black metal outfit Tribulation premiere a b-side track called “The Dhampir” streaming via YouTube for you below.. The 18-minute single is divided into three chapters and represents the final sequel to the group’s latest studio album “Where The Gloom Becomes The Sound“.





Tell Tribulation:

“Until now we’ve kept our longest song safely tucked away on a picture disc, for only the most interested pairs of ears, but the time has now come for it to be heard by anyone who wishes to partake on the journey. We hope you enjoy ‘The Dhampir‘!”

Tribulation‘s has the below live dates booked for 2022:

05/28 Hollandscheveld, NET – Graveland Festival

06/03 Gdansk, POL – Mystic Festival

06/17 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller (‘Drowned In Gloom‘)

06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

06/23 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

06/24 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock

07/15 Gavle, SWE – Gefle Metal Festival

08/04-06 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air

08/06 Bergen, NOR – Beyond The Gates Festival

08/19-21 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

08/24 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

08/25 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/02 Leon City, MEX – Candelabrum Festival

09/04 Sao Paulo, BRA – Setembro Negro Festival

w/ Watain, Abbath and Bölzer:

09/15 Paris, FRA – Elysee Montmartre

09/16 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

09/17 Munich, GER – Backstage

09/18 Milan, ITA – Live Club

09/20 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini

09/22 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa Ao Vivo

09/23 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera

09/24 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo

09/25 Lyon, FRA – Transbordeur

09/27 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457

09/28 Filderstadt, GER – Filharmonie

09/29 Tilburg, NET – O13

09/30 London, UK – Earth

10/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

10/04 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle

10/05 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

10/06 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller

10/07 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan

10/09 Helsinki, FIN – Vanha