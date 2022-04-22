Imonolith Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Lesson”
Imonolith (Threat Signal, ex-Devin Townsend Project, etc.) premiere their new single and music video “The Lesson” streaming via YouTube for you below. The group’s sophomore album “Progressions” is due out on May 20th, 2022.
Comments drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen:
“‘The Lesson‘ is the 2nd song Jon Howard and I wrote for the Progressions album. Jon came up with the intro of the song and sent it to me. From the first moment I heard the intro, I was inspired and knew this was going to be a progression in song writing for Imonolith.
The end result turned out amazing, hence the reason it’s going to be our main single and video release for the album. ‘The Lesson’ is a deep song musically and lyrically. It’s heavy in parts, and entrancing in others. It’s a journey to listen to. The lyrics are about a personal battle with empathy and being overly empathetic to a fault. We’re stoked on how this song turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”
