Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Autopsy offshoot Static Abyss

Band Photo: Autopsy (?)

For this weekly column, I typically like to dig into the underground for either undiscovered, new talent or bands that have been around but have remained under the radar in spite of their high-caliber music. Once in a while, however, I’ll spotlight familiar underground faces who have congealed into formidable new entities. Case in point: A couple of members of the pioneering death metal beast Autopsy have banded together to create Static Abyss, a paradoxically primal and majestic expression of death/doom metal. Peaceville Records will release their debut album, “Labyrinth of Veins,” tomorrow on multiple formats.

Static Abyss is the creation of drummer/vocalist Chris Reifert and guitarist/bassist Greg Wilkinson, a new face to Autopsy as of last year who has also performed with the likes of Graves at Sea and Deathgrave but is probably best known for his abundant work at his recording space Earhammer Studios. Opening number “Feasting on Eyes” showcases the duo’s expected prowess: a dichotomy of mid-tempo, pummeling, ugly death metal as well as dreary, haunting death/doom. “Mandatory Cannibalism” lurches forth with a menacing intent that’s almost tangible and fit for fans of Autopsy and Asphyx, to be sure. Elsewhere, the off-the-wall, eerie and zany guitar work midway through “Contort Until Death” proves that Static Abyss is a unique project that stands on its own. “Labyrinth of Veins” is an incredible album, and it’s hopefully just the beginning for Static Abyss.