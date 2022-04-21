Monasteries Unveils New Music Video "Lilac"

Extreme tech-metal titans Monasteries have released their blistering new single "Lilac," streaming now via Seek & Strike. The track is the first glimpse of new material to be shared since the release of their third EP, "Silence."

Vocalist Josh Davies states: "Monasteries are a band that has always brought forth the most chaotic and erratic songs, with schizophrenic tempo changes that leave you wanting more. ‘Lilac’ continues in that vein and further shows our organic evolution as a band and songwriters.

“After our last EP, 'Silence,' we quickly began planning out what the next step for the band would be, but we didn’t want to just dive into a big album roll-out. Instead, we created the hard-hitting track ‘Lilac,’ which perfectly bridges the gap between Silence and our next full-length effort. It’s for fans of ’The Amygdala Chorus,’ as we stay true to our "sound" continuing to deliver unabashed aggression and heaviness, while keeping you on the edge of your seat. We continue to create, plan and write non-stop and 'Lilac’ is just a tease of what is yet to come. We hope you enjoy it and see you on the road!"