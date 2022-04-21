Rotting Christ Posts New Song "Holy Mountain" Featuring Borknagar's Lars Nedland Online
Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)
Greek metal legends Rotting Christ are now unleashing a brand new song, "Holy Mountain," which features guest vocals from Lars Nedland of Borknagar! The bands are celebrating their North American tour together, which kicks off tonight in Berkeley, CA! The song can be found with an accompanying video below! The band will be performing the song live for the first time tonight.
