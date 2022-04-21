"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Rotting Christ Posts New Song "Holy Mountain" Featuring Borknagar's Lars Nedland Online

posted Apr 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Rotting Christ

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Greek metal legends Rotting Christ are now unleashing a brand new song, "Holy Mountain," which features guest vocals from Lars Nedland of Borknagar! The bands are celebrating their North American tour together, which kicks off tonight in Berkeley, CA! The song can be found with an accompanying video below! The band will be performing the song live for the first time tonight.

