Decapitated Announces European Tour Dates With Despised Icon

Band Photo: Decapitated (?)

Polish death metal masters Decapitated and their label mates, Canadian deathcore outfit Despised Icon, will be teaming up for a European wide tour this autumn. The bands will bring their neck-breaking setlists to 22 cities across 11 countries, including 5 UK shows, incorporating a performance at Damnation Festival 2022.

Decapitated and Despised Icon will play as rotating headliners. Special guests on the road will be Brand Of Sacrifice, Distant and Viscera.

Decapitated´s guitarist Vogg states:

"Boom!!! This line-up is just insane!!! This is what we have been waiting for for the last few years. We are proud to bring this sickest co-headline tour to 22 cities in Europe alongside Despised Icon, Brand of Sacrifice, Distant, and Viscera. You can still expect to hear the 25th anniversary tour setlist plus new tracks from the upcoming 'Cancer Culture' album. We will prepare the most deadly set you can imagine. Get your tickets now and see you soon, people!"

Despised Icon's front man Alex Erian adds:

"Our first tour in literally 3 years. To say we're excited would be an understatement. We handpicked every band on this tour and look forward to finally crushing the stage with the almighty Decapitated. See you this Fall."

The tour dates are as follows:

29.10.22 Germany Hannover @ Faust

30.10.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

31.10.22 Belgium Brussels @ Botanique

01.11.22 UK London @ The Electric Ballroom

02.11.22 UK Bristol @ SWX

03.11.22 UK Birmingham @ The Mill

04.11.22 UK Glasgow @ Garage

05.11.22 UK Manchester @ Damnation Fest (without BOS, Viscera)

06.11.22 France Paris @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

07.11.22 France Lyon @ CCO

08.11.22 Switzerland Pratteln @ Z7

09.11.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage

10.11.22 Italy Milan @ Slaughter Club

11.11.22 Slovenia Ljubljana @ Orto Bar

12.11.22 Hungary Budapest @ Dürer Kert

13.11.22 Czech Rep Prague @ Meet Factory

14.11.22 Poland Warsaw @ Proxima

15.11.22 Germany Leipzig @ Felsenkeller

16.11.22 Germany Berlin @ SO36

17.11.22 Germany Hamburg @ Gruenspan

18.11.22 Netherlands Tilburg @ 013

19.11.22 Germany Bochum @ Matrix