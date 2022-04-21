Decapitated Announces European Tour Dates With Despised Icon
Polish death metal masters Decapitated and their label mates, Canadian deathcore outfit Despised Icon, will be teaming up for a European wide tour this autumn. The bands will bring their neck-breaking setlists to 22 cities across 11 countries, including 5 UK shows, incorporating a performance at Damnation Festival 2022.
Decapitated and Despised Icon will play as rotating headliners. Special guests on the road will be Brand Of Sacrifice, Distant and Viscera.
Decapitated´s guitarist Vogg states:
"Boom!!! This line-up is just insane!!! This is what we have been waiting for for the last few years. We are proud to bring this sickest co-headline tour to 22 cities in Europe alongside Despised Icon, Brand of Sacrifice, Distant, and Viscera. You can still expect to hear the 25th anniversary tour setlist plus new tracks from the upcoming 'Cancer Culture' album. We will prepare the most deadly set you can imagine. Get your tickets now and see you soon, people!"
Despised Icon's front man Alex Erian adds:
"Our first tour in literally 3 years. To say we're excited would be an understatement. We handpicked every band on this tour and look forward to finally crushing the stage with the almighty Decapitated. See you this Fall."
The tour dates are as follows:
29.10.22 Germany Hannover @ Faust
30.10.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
31.10.22 Belgium Brussels @ Botanique
01.11.22 UK London @ The Electric Ballroom
02.11.22 UK Bristol @ SWX
03.11.22 UK Birmingham @ The Mill
04.11.22 UK Glasgow @ Garage
05.11.22 UK Manchester @ Damnation Fest (without BOS, Viscera)
06.11.22 France Paris @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
07.11.22 France Lyon @ CCO
08.11.22 Switzerland Pratteln @ Z7
09.11.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage
10.11.22 Italy Milan @ Slaughter Club
11.11.22 Slovenia Ljubljana @ Orto Bar
12.11.22 Hungary Budapest @ Dürer Kert
13.11.22 Czech Rep Prague @ Meet Factory
14.11.22 Poland Warsaw @ Proxima
15.11.22 Germany Leipzig @ Felsenkeller
16.11.22 Germany Berlin @ SO36
17.11.22 Germany Hamburg @ Gruenspan
18.11.22 Netherlands Tilburg @ 013
19.11.22 Germany Bochum @ Matrix
