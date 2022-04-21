Trollfest Shares New Music Video "Flamingo Libre"
Trollfest's flamingo madness is taken to another level today with the release of their new single "Flamingo Libre!" If you were delivered a mysterious package to your door – by a Flamingo of course – would you open it? If there was an ominous drink in that package – would you take a sip, just to see what it tastes like? If your answer to both of those questions is “yes”, then you are in for a wild, wild ride with "Flamingo Libre!"
"Flamingo Libre" is a psychedelic flamingo party, accompanied by deep saxophone, shrill organs and a catchy chorus. With crystal clear mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen (Hansen Studios), Trollfest’s multi-faceted, colorful Flamingo Overlord comes to life on this track!
Trollfest singer Jostein "Trollmannen" Austvik on "Flamingo Libre":
"Flamingo libre is a fairly unknown substance favored by dictators and mad people alike. No one knows exactly what it is or what it does, but a lot of people have radically changed their outlook on life after contact with it. The song flamingo libre is, to date, the most in depth study of this concoction we have. It is by no means complete, so caution is advised whenever approaching any and all things looking like or otherwise connected to this elixir.
"If Michael Jackson had gotten all his plastic surgery to make concrete balls instead, this would have been his biggest hit."
