Wind Rose Releases New Music Video "Together We Rise"
After releasing their epic, highly-acclaimed 2019 album of powerful tales and even more powerful riffs, "Wintersaga," power metal’s mightiest dwarves, Wind Rose, return from the forge – hammering more anthems against the anvil on their new album "Warfront," out June 10, 2022 via Napalm Records!
The dwarven power metal army marches onward with their new single "Together We Rise" with solid, stomping riffs and heroic chants! Inspired by brotherhood and dwarven armies in combat, "Together We Rise" truly stands out musically on the new album Warfront. With well over 30 million streams on Spotify alone and another 30 million on YouTube for their last album Wintersaga, Warfront is one of the most anticipated power metal albums of the year!
Wind Rose on "Together We Rise":
"’Together We Rise’ is a new, heavy piece of metal forged and smithed to the anvil; it comes from deep underground. It's the sound of a thousand blacksmiths creating weapons for the biggest dwarven army of the century.”
