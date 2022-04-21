Conjurer Debuts New Music Video "Rot"

The future of British metal lies in safe hands with Conjurer, who deliver their breath-taking new single "Rot," taken from their long-awaited new album "Páthos," which will be released 1st July via Nuclear Blast.

"Rot" is a tortured, battered listening experience; a blistering reminder of why the young group has become praised so quickly. That a band can be at once so triumphantly beautiful and gut-punchingly heavy is testament to Conjurer’s quality, and a sure-fire sign of their future longevity at the top of Britain’s heavy music scene.

The band comment: "'Rot' looks at the same topics of anxiety, fear, and depression that feature in 'It Dwells' and flips the perspective/narrative. We wanted to hone in on the most visceral and disgusting parts of our sound when we were writing it and, along with the lyrics, play with the idea of giving that fear and dread a voice. (It's not very nice.)"