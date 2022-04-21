Def Leppard Posts New Single "Take What You Want" Online
British hard rock/heavy metal legends Def Leppard has released a new single from their new album, "Diamond Star Halos," entitled "Take What You Want." You can check out a visualizer video for the track below. The album marks the band's first new studio album in seven years, following their eponymous record and is set to be released through UMe on May 27th.
