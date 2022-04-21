"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Anvil Unveils New Lyric Video "Take A Lesson"

posted Apr 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Canadian heavy metal heroes Anvil has released a new lyric video for the song, "Take A Lesson." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "Impact Is Imminent," which is set to be released on May 20th through AFM Records and will be their first since 2019's, "Legal At Last."

