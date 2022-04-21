A Good Rogering Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Systematic Paralysis"

Austin, TX-based alternative metal band A Good Rogering premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Systematic Paralysis", which will be out in stores Friday, April 22nd.

Check out now "Systematic Paralysis" in its entirety below.

Explain the group:

“A Good Rogering is thrilled to release Systematic Paralysis, an album we feel authentically and cohesively represents the band’s eclectic musical palette while lyrically punctuating an all-to-familiar disturbing state of current global affairs. Heavy driving riffs, infectious vocal melodies, soaring guitar solos, and a harmonic wall of keyboard textures personify the overall sound and provide an ominous backdrop for foreboding messages within.”