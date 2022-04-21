Ohhms Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Mephisto Waltz"
UK-based doom/post-metal outfit Ohhms premiere their new track and lyric video "The Mephisto Waltz". The band will release a new studio full-length in 2023 through Church Road Records.
Explains frontman Paul Waller:
"Each song on the album is about a different horror movie. Simple as that. Also, they are named after the horror movie they are about. The Mephisto Waltz is a 1971 occult horror movie that is about a music journalist that sells his soul to the devil in order to be an excellent musician himself, in this case on the piano. With our back catalogue being so heavy in theme and the world news being so heavy in the past 2 years to the current day we just want to have fun going forward."
