Eternal Returns Premiere New Single & Music Video "Siege Sombre"

India melodic death metal band Eternal Returns premiere a new song entitled “Siege Sombre”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.





Says frontman Narendra Patel:

“‘Siege Sombre’ is a story about a person who doesn’t aspire to do anything in life. Surrounded by thoughts which cuts a person from physical form, sombre expression of pity. You have a choice — you either be the victim or master of your own comfort. Choose the right liberation.”