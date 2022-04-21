Eternal Returns Premiere New Single & Music Video "Siege Sombre"
India melodic death metal band Eternal Returns premiere a new song entitled “Siege Sombre”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Says frontman Narendra Patel:
“‘Siege Sombre’ is a story about a person who doesn’t aspire to do anything in life. Surrounded by thoughts which cuts a person from physical form, sombre expression of pity. You have a choice — you either be the victim or master of your own comfort. Choose the right liberation.”
