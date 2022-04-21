Architects Premiere New Single & Music Video “When We Were Young”
British metal outfit Architects premiere a new single is called “When We Were Young”. It's accompanied by a new music video streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains drummer Dan Searle:
“‘When We Were Young‘ is a song that recognises what is gained and what is lost as we get older. As the world unfolds around us we can become overwhelmed by its endless complexity. When I was 20 I thought I had the whole thing sussed, today I’m pretty sure I’ll never understand reality. We lose our innocence as we age, and although fatalism and cynicism can creep in, we also begin to shift our focus toward gratitude for existence and for those that we love.”
The band have the below UK dates booked for this May:
05/02 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
05/03 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
05/05 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
05/06 London, UK – Alexandra Palace
05/08 Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro
