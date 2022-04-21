Blut Aus Nord Premiere New Track & Music Video “Tales Of The Old Dreamer”

Atmospheric black metal band Blut Aus Nord premiere a new advance track and accompanying music video by the name of “Tales Of The Old Dreamer” which will grace their new studio full-length “Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses“.

The new album is due out on May 20th through Debemur Morti Productions.