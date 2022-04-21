Vatican Premiere New Single & Music Video “Reverence” - To Release New Album “Ultra” In June

Georgia metal outfit Vatican premiere a new single and music video named “Reverence” streaming for you below. That track is off the band’s upcoming effort “Ultra“, due out June 17th via UNFD.

Tells frontman Mike Sugars:

“To me, this song has just about the whole package. Just a little bit of everything I like to hear in metalcore. I remember recording the chorus, and our producer Randy Lebouf saying, ‘I don’t understand how you thought to sing over this, but it’s just so perfect.’ The song is about people with irresponsible amounts of wealth and the damage they cause to the vast majority of regular people. We don’t need ’em.”

“Ultra” track list:

01 – “Slipstream Annihilation”

02 – “I Am Above”

03 – “Reverence”

04 – “Where Heavens Collide”

05 – “[Ultragold]”

06 – “Don’t Speak”

07 – “Decemeta”

08 – “Uncreated Waste”

09 – “Damage”

10 – “By Your Love”

11 – “Miracle Of The Moon”

12 – “Mirror Dream”

13 – “N.U.M.B. (Neutralize Under Maternal Bond)”

14 – “Did You Ever Notice I Was Gone?”

The group are set to head out with Spite, Boundaries and Bodybox next month. Here’s where you can catch them:

05/20 Roseville, CA – Goldfield’s Trading Post (feat. No Zodiac)

05/21 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar (feat. No Zodiac)

05/22 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction (feat. No Zodiac)

05/23 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater (feat. No Zodiac)

05/26 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective (feat. No Zodiac)

05/27 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground (feat. No Zodiac)

05/28 Arlington, TX – So What?! Music Festival (feat. No Zodiac)

05/29 Houston, TX – The Secret Group (feat. No Zodiac)

06/01 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (feat. No Zodiac)

06/02 Orlando, FL – Henao Contemporary Center (feat. No Zodiac)

06/03 Tampa, FL – Crowbar (feat. No Zodiac)

06/04 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven (feat. No Zodiac)

06/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger (feat. No Zodiac)

06/07 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

06/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

06/09 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

06/10 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

06/11 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

06/12 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

06/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

06/16 Columbus, OH – Skully’s

06/18 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

06/18 Detroit, MI – Shelter

06/19 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

06/21 Madison, WI – The Annex

06/22 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

06/23 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

06/24 Des Moines, IA – xBk Live

06/25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

06/26 Kansas City, MO – Recordbar

06/29 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

06/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

07/01 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

07/02 Hollywood, CA – The Whisky