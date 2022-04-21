Vatican Premiere New Single & Music Video “Reverence” - To Release New Album “Ultra” In June
Georgia metal outfit Vatican premiere a new single and music video named “Reverence” streaming for you below. That track is off the band’s upcoming effort “Ultra“, due out June 17th via UNFD.
Tells frontman Mike Sugars:
“To me, this song has just about the whole package. Just a little bit of everything I like to hear in metalcore. I remember recording the chorus, and our producer Randy Lebouf saying, ‘I don’t understand how you thought to sing over this, but it’s just so perfect.’ The song is about people with irresponsible amounts of wealth and the damage they cause to the vast majority of regular people. We don’t need ’em.”
“Ultra” track list:
01 – “Slipstream Annihilation”
02 – “I Am Above”
03 – “Reverence”
04 – “Where Heavens Collide”
05 – “[Ultragold]”
06 – “Don’t Speak”
07 – “Decemeta”
08 – “Uncreated Waste”
09 – “Damage”
10 – “By Your Love”
11 – “Miracle Of The Moon”
12 – “Mirror Dream”
13 – “N.U.M.B. (Neutralize Under Maternal Bond)”
14 – “Did You Ever Notice I Was Gone?”
The group are set to head out with Spite, Boundaries and Bodybox next month. Here’s where you can catch them:
05/20 Roseville, CA – Goldfield’s Trading Post (feat. No Zodiac)
05/21 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar (feat. No Zodiac)
05/22 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction (feat. No Zodiac)
05/23 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater (feat. No Zodiac)
05/26 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective (feat. No Zodiac)
05/27 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground (feat. No Zodiac)
05/28 Arlington, TX – So What?! Music Festival (feat. No Zodiac)
05/29 Houston, TX – The Secret Group (feat. No Zodiac)
06/01 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (feat. No Zodiac)
06/02 Orlando, FL – Henao Contemporary Center (feat. No Zodiac)
06/03 Tampa, FL – Crowbar (feat. No Zodiac)
06/04 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven (feat. No Zodiac)
06/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger (feat. No Zodiac)
06/07 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
06/08 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
06/09 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
06/10 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
06/11 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
06/12 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
06/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
06/16 Columbus, OH – Skully’s
06/18 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
06/18 Detroit, MI – Shelter
06/19 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
06/21 Madison, WI – The Annex
06/22 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
06/23 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
06/24 Des Moines, IA – xBk Live
06/25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
06/26 Kansas City, MO – Recordbar
06/29 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
06/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
07/01 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
07/02 Hollywood, CA – The Whisky
