Audrey Horne Posts New Music Video "Animal" Online
On April 22, 2022, Bergen-based heavy rock overlords Audrey Horne will ring the "Devil’s Bell" with a future Scandinavian hard rock classic! Four years after their much-acclaimed "Blackout" record, the band is currently gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album, Devil’s Bell, that drops this Friday via Napalm Records.
What started back in 2002 soon took the Norwegians and their expertly executed, riff-soaked fury all the way to the top of the rock scene. As with every Audrey Horne album, there are no duds or misfires as the songs flow together seamlessly, making "Devil’s Bell" a delight to play from the first note straight to the end. "Devil’s Bell" offers nine fist-pumping songs that will shake concert venues worldwide. Frontman Toschie once again proves that he has one of the most charismatic and energetic voices in rock, and the kinetic guitar-work of Ice Dale (Enslaved) and Thomas Tofthagen (ex-Sahg) underlines an outstanding genre-warp of 70s and 80s rock via NWOBHM, keeping the music rocking and the listener locked in. The band is tight, the music is festive, and the songs stick upon first listen – that’s how a modern hard rock album should sound!
In support of their upcoming record release, the heavy rock outfit has just shared a third single alongside a killer music video for "Animal" - a stripped down rocker with an anthemic arena chorus that will make you go crazy!
