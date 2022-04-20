Cape Kong Premiere New Single & Music Video “False God”
Pennsylvania-based hardcore/slam outfit Cape Kong premiere their new track and music video “False God”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The single features guitarist Kenny Stroh and bassist Colin Gale both of DeadVectors and Pathogen fame.
