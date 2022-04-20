Sensory Amusia Premiere New Song "Vermin" From Upcoming New Album "Breed Death"

Perth, Australia-based technical deathgrind trio Sensory Amusia premiere a new song titled “Vermin”, taken from their upcoming new album "Breed Death", which will be out in stores May 27, 2022 via Lacerated Enemy Records.

Check out now "Vermin" streaming via YouTube for you below.



