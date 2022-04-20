Vulnificus Premiere New Song "The Incredulous Invocation" From Upcoming New EP "Invocation"
U.S. technical brutal death metal band Vulnificus premiere a new song entitled “The Incredulous Invocation”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Invocation", which is set for release on June 10th by New Standard Elite.
Check out now "The Incredulous Invocation" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Another track from the band "Coerced Into Compliance" can be heard on Spotify below:
Comments frontman Eston Browne:
“The Incredulous Invocation” is the final track on our second EP following the first single “Coerced Into Compliance”. With this track, in the first verse, I detail the level in which we live in cryptic ways through numbers (gematria) and symbols (“A culture of inexplicable language, becoming who we are”) but those who acknowledge the truth are vilified. The lyrics to “Coerced” were meant to highlight groupthink and how that, along with external pressures, will allow us to comply with things we wouldn’t normally be in agreement with due to fear of losing our lives or the conveniences of life that make us comfortable."
