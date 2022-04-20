"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Devil Master Premiere New Single “Shrines In Cinder”

posted Apr 20, 2022 at 2:44 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Devil Master premiere a new single named “Shrines In Cinder” off their upcoming record “Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night“. That album will be out next Friday, April 29th through Relapse Records.

Devil Master have the following shows booked in support of the new outing:

04/29 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
04/30 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
05/12 Austin TX – Oblivion Access Fest
05/29 Baltimore, MD – Maryland Deathfest
08/29 Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center (feat. My Chemical Romance)
09/27 Houston TX – Toyota Center (feat. My Chemical Romance)
09/28 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (feat. My Chemical Romance)

