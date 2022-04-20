Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Impressionist”

Tallah premiere another single and accompanying music video from their upcoming new studio full-length “The Generation Of Danger“. Check out the “The Impressionist” from that album now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

“The Generation Of Danger” will be released on September 09th, 2022 via Earache Records.

Comments vocalist Justin Bonitz :

“Tss,tss, if you thought ‘Telescope‘ was a crazy song, you haven’t heard ‘nothing yet. ‘The Impressionist‘ is going to leave you asking yourself WTF you just listened to. Unlike the music videos for ‘Matriphagy‘, the video for ‘The Impressionist‘ is directly connected to the video for ‘Telescope‘, so pay attention!”

If you missed the interconnected music video for the aforementioned previous single “Telescope“, you can find it here.

Tallah are out on the road touring with All That Remains at the moment. Miss May I and Varials join them as support acts for the run, which has the remaining dates booked:

04/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

04/22 Tucson, AZ – Encore

04/23 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/24 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live

04/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

04/29 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/30 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

05/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

05/03 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

05/04 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

05/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

05/07 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

05/09 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

05/10 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

05/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels

05/14 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

05/15 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

05/17 Easton, PA – One Centre Square

05/18 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

05/19 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater

05/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster