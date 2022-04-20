Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Impressionist”
Tallah premiere another single and accompanying music video from their upcoming new studio full-length “The Generation Of Danger“. Check out the “The Impressionist” from that album now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
“The Generation Of Danger” will be released on September 09th, 2022 via Earache Records.
Comments vocalist Justin Bonitz :
“Tss,tss, if you thought ‘Telescope‘ was a crazy song, you haven’t heard ‘nothing yet. ‘The Impressionist‘ is going to leave you asking yourself WTF you just listened to. Unlike the music videos for ‘Matriphagy‘, the video for ‘The Impressionist‘ is directly connected to the video for ‘Telescope‘, so pay attention!”
If you missed the interconnected music video for the aforementioned previous single “Telescope“, you can find it here.
Tallah are out on the road touring with All That Remains at the moment. Miss May I and Varials join them as support acts for the run, which has the remaining dates booked:
04/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
04/22 Tucson, AZ – Encore
04/23 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/24 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live
04/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
04/29 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/30 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
05/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
05/03 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
05/04 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
05/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
05/07 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
05/09 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
05/10 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex
05/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
05/14 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
05/15 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
05/17 Easton, PA – One Centre Square
05/18 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
05/19 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater
05/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster
