Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video “Synthwave Vegan”
Djent/deathcore outfit Veil Of Maya premiere a new official music video for their brand new track “Synthwave Vegan” taken from their seventh studio full-length.
The band will be out on an U.S. tour with co-headliner Born Of Osiris later this April. VCTMS and Hunt The Dinosaur will join as supports, while Slay Squad and Jynx will split the duties opening the shows.
w/ Slay Squad:
04/24 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
04/26 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery
04/27 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
04/29 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
04/30 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
05/01 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
05/03 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
05/05 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
05/06 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
05/07 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
05/09 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
05/10 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
05/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/12 Orlando, FL – Beacham
w/ Jynx:
05/13 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
05/14 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
05/15 Easton, PA – One Center Square
05/16 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
05/17 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater
05/18 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (upstairs)
05/20 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
05/21 Detroit, MI – El Club
05/22 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
05/23 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
05/25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
05/26 Oklahoma City, OK – OKC Farmers Market
05/27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
05/28 Dallas, TX – So What?! Festival
05/29 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom
