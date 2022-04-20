Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video “Synthwave Vegan”

Djent/deathcore outfit Veil Of Maya premiere a new official music video for their brand new track “Synthwave Vegan” taken from their seventh studio full-length.





The band will be out on an U.S. tour with co-headliner Born Of Osiris later this April. VCTMS and Hunt The Dinosaur will join as supports, while Slay Squad and Jynx will split the duties opening the shows.

w/ Slay Squad:

04/24 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

04/26 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery

04/27 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

04/29 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

04/30 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

05/01 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

05/03 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

05/05 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

05/06 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

05/07 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

05/09 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

05/10 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

05/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/12 Orlando, FL – Beacham

w/ Jynx:

05/13 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

05/14 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

05/15 Easton, PA – One Center Square

05/16 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

05/17 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater

05/18 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (upstairs)

05/20 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

05/21 Detroit, MI – El Club

05/22 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

05/23 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

05/25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

05/26 Oklahoma City, OK – OKC Farmers Market

05/27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

05/28 Dallas, TX – So What?! Festival

05/29 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom