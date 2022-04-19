Moloken Posts New Music Video "Hollow Caress" Online
Sweden's Moloken has launched a music video for "Hollow Caress." Released as a single from their 2020 studio album "Unveilance of Dark Matter", "Hollow Caress" offers modern hardcore influenced metal combined with overloads of melodies and despair. The single is now available with a video, made by 3D artist Josefin Jonsson/ Pastelae. Besides the new video, Moloken also presents new shows in Scandinavia, dates below.
Kristoffer Bäckström Moloken on "Hollow Caress":
Hollow caress is a song about my feelings of constant defeat and trying to reach the surface but always knocked further down, making me drown mentally over and over again. But where there is death, there is new life. Some struggles are ment to be lost... it was the beginning of the end.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Moloken Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.