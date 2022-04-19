Jag Panzer To Record New Album "The Hallowed" In June
Band Photo: Jag Panzer (?)
Colorado based heavy metal band Jag Panzer will enter the recording studio in June 2022 to record their new studio album entitled, "The Hallowed." The album is the band’s second concept album. Mixing and mastering are scheduled to be completed in August 2022. The album will be recorded at various studios and mixed by Jim Morris at Morrisound Studios. The cover artwork has been completed by Dusan Markovic.
Back in January, Jag Panzer guitarist Mark Briody checked in with the following update:
"The new Jag Panzer album is starting to shape up nicely. I’ve whittled down a ton of ideas into a set of songs I’m moving forward with. My bandmates have contributed some excellent ideas. This will be a concept album. We have a title and the artwork has been delivered (it’s spectacular). The conceptual ideas for design / photos, etc. are done. The album will be mixed analog. I’m excited about this!"
