Bodysnatcher Unveils "Behind The Crowd" Music Video

Hotly-tipped US deathcore group Bodysnatcher will drop their punishing new full-length, "Bleed-Abide," on 22nd April via MNRK Heavy. In advance of the record’s official release, the band have released a raucous new video for "Behind The Crowd." You can check it out below.

Elaborates guitarist Kyle Carter on their latest single, “‘Behind The Crowd’ stirs up some serious emotion in me any time I listen to it, or read it because it’s so full of self-doubt. There’s a line in the song – ‘abide by nothing but my own lies’ – that to me was kind of a standout line because I consciously know and realize that I’m not alone and I’m loved by my friends and family, but it doesn’t stop those feelings at the moment. This song describes how I feel most of the time in any social gathering, or even in personal relationships with people. It’s a work in progress and writing this song was a definite step in the right direction for me."