Soreption To Release New Album "Jord" In June; Shares New Single "Död Jord"

Swedish titans of technical death metal, Soreption, has announced that they are rejoining Unique Leader Records. In celebration of the partnership, the band have also unveiled their latest single "Död Jord," taken from their forthcoming album "Jord" which is set for release on 10th June. You can check out the visualizer video below.

A triumph of a record, Jord sees Soreption at their most streamlined and potent, demonstrating so viscerally why they previously drew rave reviews globally with Engineering the Void (2014) and Monument of the End (2018).

The band comments: “Our main focus, as it has been in every album since the beginning, is to write death metal with a blend of technicality and groove. The goal is to raise those two elements’ more and more for every release. Finding that balance keeping the music interesting is important aspects when we write.”

"Jord" is an album of the highest skill by masters of their craft. Thirty minutes of brutal riffing and inspired songwriting goes by in a flash as Soreption stake their claim at the head of the modern tech-death wave. Never a band to shy away from a groove, the record continues the aggression-and-melody mix that has become the Swedish band’s calling card.

When establishing the concept of "Jord" the band focused on the concept of fragments of reality after the end of the world by way of an apocalypse. "Jord" is also the first album in Soreption’s repertoire where the lyrics are directed more towards fiction, whereas previously the band have commented on current or near-future world affairs.

"Jord" is mixed and mastered by Buster Odeholm (Born Of Osiris, Humanity's Last Breath, Vildhjarta, Hacktivist) at Odenholm Audio and featuring artwork by Caelan Stokkerman who handled artistic duties on their previous releases. Synths and Effects were arranged by James Carey with Drums and Vocals Recorded by Roger Bergsten at Nevo Studios.

"Jord" also features guest guitar solos from Ian Waye (Thanopraxia), Stefan Nordlander (ex-Soreption Live), Johan Andersson (Dråp), John Matos (Abiotic), Malcom Pugh (Inferi), Joe Haley (Psycroptic), Gottfrid (Independant), Dean Lamb & Tobi Morelli (Archspire).

Tracklisting:

1. The Artificial North

2. The Forever Born

3. Prophet

4. Each Death More Hollow

5. A Story Never Told

6. The Chasm

7. The Nether Realm’s Machinery

8. Död Jord