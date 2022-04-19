Victorius Shares New Lyric Video "Victorious Dinogods"
Power metal unit Victorius reports back from the battlefield with the next single of their upcoming full-length, Dinosaur Warfare Pt. 2 – The Great Ninja War. "Victorious Dinogods" cracks open this mystical world and gives a taste of what to expect from the album, featuring strong vocals, heavy guitar riffs and euphoric tunes that accompany their fight to protect mankind against the Sunbladers. Stay tuned and join the space warriors in their ongoing battle!
Victorius on "Victorious Dinogods":
"Dinos arise, stand up and fight!!! 'Victorious Dinogods' is the next battle hymn in this holy war of Dinosaurs and Ninjas!!!
"This single opens the mystical world of our new album Dinosaur Warfare Pt. 2. Raise your sword to uplifting melodies and a Jurassic hookline!"
