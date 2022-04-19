Anthrax Announces Tour Dates With Black Label Society And Hatebreed

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

This summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society will bring some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to 24 North American cities when they kick off a five-week tour on Tuesday, July 26 at Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, wrapping in Philadelphia at the Fillmore on Sunday, August 28. Both bands will play headline sets. Hatebreed, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Perseverance album, will Special Guest. Black Label Society and Anthrax have shared festival stages and one-off shows numerous times, but this marks the very first time these two bands will tour together. Ticket pre-sale details are below.* The public ticket on-sale starts this Friday at 10:00 AM local time. Log onto https://www.anthrax.com/tour or http://blacklabelsociety.com for all ticket purchasing information.

“Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” said Anthrax’s Scott Ian. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got fucking Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

“Listen up! It’s gonna be a hot summer!” added Jamey Jasta. “Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit.”

The tour dates are as follows:

July:

26 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

28 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

29 The Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

30 Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

August

1 Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

2 Midland Theater, Kansas City, MO

4 Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Gary, IN

5 Oshkosh Arena, Oshkosh, WI

6 The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

8 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX**

9 Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX

11 The Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

12 House of Blues, Orlando, FL

13 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

15 The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

16 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

18 The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

19 Main Street Armory, Rochester, NY

20 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI**

22 StageAE Outside, Pittsburgh, PA

23 History, Toronto, ON CANADA

24 Amphitheatre Cogeco, Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 Coney Island Amphitheater, Brooklyn, NY

28 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates.