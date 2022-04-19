Reality Grey Premiere New Music Video "The Eye Of The Storm"

Italy’s metal outfit Reality Grey premiere their new music video for "The Eye Of The Storm" taken from their new EP of the same name. The clip was directed by Alessandro Spenga.

Comment the group:

"With 'The Eye of the Storm' we just wanted to give to our listeners a sneak peek of what they are about to experience on our forthcoming full length album. It comes to be extremely matching with the times we are now living, and it’s the way we see things going on in our society. We wanted to put this in music with all the rage it all came on us, heavy and raw."