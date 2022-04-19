Immortal Disfigurement (Ex-Lorna Shore, Winds Of Plague, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dragged Through The Inferno"

Former Lorna Shore frontman CJ McCreery's new band Immortal Disfigurement premiere their debut single "Dragged Through The Inferno" alongside a music video directed by Joey Durango. Immortal Disfigurement feature A Wake In Providence guitarist Josh Freeman and bassist Shane Slade of Winds Of Plague.