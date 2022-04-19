Immortal Disfigurement (Ex-Lorna Shore, Winds Of Plague, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dragged Through The Inferno"
Former Lorna Shore frontman CJ McCreery's new band Immortal Disfigurement premiere their debut single "Dragged Through The Inferno" alongside a music video directed by Joey Durango. Immortal Disfigurement feature A Wake In Providence guitarist Josh Freeman and bassist Shane Slade of Winds Of Plague.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hellbent Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Reality Grey Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Immortal Disfigurement (Ex-Lorna Shore) Debut Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.