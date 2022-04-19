Hellbent Premiere New Song & Music Video "My Hits Don’t Lie" From Upcoming Debut Album "Primitive Hits"
Hellbent's debut studio full-length "Primitive Hits" was produced by Scott Middleton of Cancer Bats, will be released on April 20th, 2022. Today the band premiere a new song and accompanying video titled “My Hits Don’t Lie”.
Tells frontman Phill Paxton:
“How much weed is too much weed?. ‘My Hits Don’t Lie’ is Hellbent’s cannabis anthem, and filming this video, we found out there’s no such thing as too much weed! This song means a lot to me. I personally think it took a lot of strength and courage to write such powerful lyrics. Some attentive listeners may even pick up on an underlying theme in this song. As far as the video goes? I don’t remember shooting it.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Disharmony Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Immortal Disfigurement (Ex-Lorna Shore) Debut Song
0 Comments on "Hellbent Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.