Hellbent Premiere New Song & Music Video "My Hits Don’t Lie" From Upcoming Debut Album "Primitive Hits"

Hellbent's debut studio full-length "Primitive Hits" was produced by Scott Middleton of Cancer Bats, will be released on April 20th, 2022. Today the band premiere a new song and accompanying video titled “My Hits Don’t Lie”.

Tells frontman Phill Paxton:

“How much weed is too much weed?. ‘My Hits Don’t Lie’ is Hellbent’s cannabis anthem, and filming this video, we found out there’s no such thing as too much weed! This song means a lot to me. I personally think it took a lot of strength and courage to write such powerful lyrics. Some attentive listeners may even pick up on an underlying theme in this song. As far as the video goes? I don’t remember shooting it.”