Disharmony Premiere New Track "The Cynic and the Beggar" From Upcoming New Album "Gods Made Of Flesh"
Greek heavy/thrash metal band Disharmony premiere their new track "The Cynic and the Beggar", taken from their impending new album "Gods Made Of Flesh", which will be co-released by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution and More Hate Productions on April 26th, 2022.
