Annihilation Rite Premiere New Song "Damnation Crowns" From Upcoming New Album "World Below"

German black metal unit Annihilation Rite premiere a new song entitled “Damnation Crowns”, taken from their impending new album "World Below", which will be out in stores April 28th, 2022 via Satanath Records.

Check out now "Damnation Crowns" streaming via YouTube for you below.



