Annihilation Rite Premiere New Song "Damnation Crowns" From Upcoming New Album "World Below"
German black metal unit Annihilation Rite premiere a new song entitled “Damnation Crowns”, taken from their impending new album "World Below", which will be out in stores April 28th, 2022 via Satanath Records.
Check out now "Damnation Crowns" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Annihilation Rite Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.