Butchers Burial Premiere New Lyric Video For "The Human Contagion" From New Album
German deathcore band Butchers Burial premiere a new lyric video for “The Human Contagion”, taken from their new album of the same name, out in stores now.
Check out now "The Human Contagion" streaming via YouTube for you below.
