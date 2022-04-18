Liber Null Premiere New Song "Nocturnal Craf" From Upcoming New Album "For Whom Is The Night"

The Netherlands/Italy-based black metal band Liber Null premiere a new song entitled “Nocturnal Craf”, taken from their upcoming new album "For Whom Is The Night". The album is set for release on June 24th by Immortal Frost Productions.

Check out now "Nocturnal Craf" streaming via YouTube for you below.