Watch: Behemoth Premiere New Track “Ov My Herculean Exile” Live In Tempe, AZ

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Behemoth are back on the road and have been performinga brand new song from their forthcoming twelfth studio full-length live. That track is named “Ov My Herculean Exile” and fan-filmed footage of it being played live for the first time in Tempe, Arizona can be streamed now below.





You can catch the band live with Arch Enemy, Napalm Death and Unto Others on the below dates:

04/18 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

04/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

04/21 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

04/22 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

04/23 Charlotte. NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

04/25 Toronto, ON – Rebel

04/26 Montreal, QC – Mtelus

04/28 New York, NY – Terminal 5

04/29 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/30 Worcester, MA – Palladium

05/02 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

05/04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

05/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/09 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

05/10 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

05/11 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

05/13 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

05/15 Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium