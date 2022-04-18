Watch: Behemoth Premiere New Track “Ov My Herculean Exile” Live In Tempe, AZ
Behemoth are back on the road and have been performinga brand new song from their forthcoming twelfth studio full-length live. That track is named “Ov My Herculean Exile” and fan-filmed footage of it being played live for the first time in Tempe, Arizona can be streamed now below.
You can catch the band live with Arch Enemy, Napalm Death and Unto Others on the below dates:
04/18 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
04/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
04/21 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
04/22 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
04/23 Charlotte. NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
04/25 Toronto, ON – Rebel
04/26 Montreal, QC – Mtelus
04/28 New York, NY – Terminal 5
04/29 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/30 Worcester, MA – Palladium
05/02 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
05/04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
05/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/09 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
05/10 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
05/11 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
05/13 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
05/15 Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium
