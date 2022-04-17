DeathFuckingCunt Premiere New Single "Suicidal Masturbatory Flagellation" From Upcoming Debut Album "Decadent Perversity"

Australian brutal tech death band DeathFuckingCunt premiere a new single titled “Suicidal Masturbatory Flagellation ”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Decadent Perversity", which is scheduled for release on June 10th by Transcending Obscurity Records. The record's cover art was created by Daemorph Art.

Check out now "Suicidal Masturbatory Flagellation" streaming via YouTube for you below.