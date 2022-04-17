Detachment Premiere New Song & Music Video "BackBreaker"
Long Island hardcore metal outfit Detachment premiere a new song and music video named “BackBreaker”, taken from their upcoming new album. You can check out "BackBreaker" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains frontman Rob Folan:
“This song, ‘Back Breaker,’ is a journey from full on anger and aggression in the verses to the more sensible and serene chorus. Either a blend or a juxtaposition of modern metal and old school hardcore. This song demonstrates different pieces that compose the totality of Detachment. This song is more than anything about self respect, not carrying the weight of other’s expectations. and self improvement and realization.”
