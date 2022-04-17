Mutually Assured Destruction Premiere New Song "Spirit Liberation" - Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Guests
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Mutually Assured Destruction premiere their new track "Spirit Liberation" featuring Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming album "Ascension", due out May 18th, 2022.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Disquiet Premiere New Song & Music Video "Wrecked"
- Next Article:
Detachment Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Mutually Assured Destruction Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.